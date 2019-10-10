Eye on RI: annual favorites return!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Columbus Day Festival- The Federal Hill Commerce Association is celebrating the 28th Annual Columbus Day Festival on historic Federal Hill from October 12-14, 2019. The Association is pleased to announce this year’s festival will feature three entertainment stages each day. Additionally, dozens of food and retail vendors, the annual parade, games and amusement rides will line Atwells Avenue. The festival begins on Saturday, October 12th at 10am. This year’s opening ceremony is 12pm on Saturday at the Depasquale Plaza stage.

Scituate Art Festival- The Scituate Art Festival, in its 53rd year, is a favorite Rhode Island tradition over the Columbus Day weekend. We feature 200 juried art and craft exhibitors, select antique vendors, a food court offering regional specialties, live musical entertainment and a huge art/craft/antique raffle. We are proud to have been recognized nine times as ‘Best Annual Arts/Crafts Festival Statewide’ by the readers of ‘Rhode Island Monthly Magazine’. Scituate is a picturesque New England town nestled in the northwest corner of Rhode Island. Visitors stroll the beautiful North Scituate village green, taking in the unique varieties of art, craft, sculpture and antiques offered by exhibitors while listening to upbeat music and pondering what to enjoy for lunch. Autumn provides the perfect backdrop for this wonderful festival, with crisp air and colorful foliage to energize the body and the spirit.

Broadway Street Fair- The Broadway Street Fair is back! Last year more than 15,000 people took a stroll along Broadway, Newport’s historic Main Street and major artery into the city and celebrated the diversity that Newport is known for. The Street Fair will begin at Equality Park and extend all down into Washington Square. The day will be filled with music, food, family activities, exhibiting artists & makers and local non-profits. This is a rain or shine event!

