Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

WaterFire Providence- Full WaterFire lighting Saturday night.

Wickford Historic Home & Garden Tour- Join a walking tour of village gardens and historic homes in Wickford village, Voted #1 Historic Small Town by USA Today.

Narragansett Art Show- the art festival will have artists set up in two locations. The traditional location beside the Towers and we will have 24 locations on the Gazebo Field

The Newport Flower Show-Gardening enthusiasts also will be inspired by the displays on the Terrace of more than 100 horticulture classes, including cut specimens and potted plants.