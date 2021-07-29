Eye on RI: a musical weekend!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!

Newport Jazz Festival- Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Newport Jazz will be doing things a little differently this year. We’ll be focusing on creating three intimate days of amazing Jazz performances and surprise collaborations at Fort Adams – July 30th to August 1st.

FirstWorks Free Summer Concert Series- Members of the community are invited to attend the FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park free summer concert series in the gorgeous outdoor setting of “The People’s Park.” Presented in partnership with Roger Williams Park Conservancy and the Providence Parks Department, the six-concert series continues this Sunday, July 18, 2021 with Rhode Island-based trumpet powerhouse Carlos de Leon and his multinational music group performing Latin Jazz, Salsa, Son, Merengue, and Cumbias from across Latin America and the Caribbean. The Latin Jazz trumpeter is one of the most sought-after jazz performers in New England. A native son of the Dominican Republic, de Leon has graced stages worldwide with acclaimed jazz maestros like Tito Puentes and Francisco “Machito” Grillo. This FirstWorks Live performance is featured as a PVDFest “summer happening,” as Providence’s signature arts festival resumes for 2021 to include citywide arts events spanning June-September. The FirstWorks Live—Music at Roger Williams Park concert series offers a global journey from Polynesian dance and drums to Andean folk music, international hip-hop to Caribbean Carnival, red-hot Latin jazz to red roots Americana. For more information and the full series line-up visit http://first-works.org.

PVD World Music– PVD World Music host live music concerts to promote, celebrate and preserve musical and dance traditions as diverse as the people of the World for future generations in Rhode Island. The concerts take place every Saturday at grants block, 260 Westminster st , and are open to the public.