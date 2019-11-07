Eye on RI: a holiday tradition returns

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring upcoming local events!

Tilted Barn 5th Anniversary- Our Fifth Anniversary Celebration will be held on Saturday November 9th from 1:00-4:00 pm. Due to parking restrictions and the tremendous turnout from our first celebration this will be a TICKETED EVENT. We can safely accommodate 150 people and are limiting tickets to that number. Your ticket to the celebration includes: all you can eat pig roast by Big Bark BBQ, live music from local band Oblivious Fools, and two full pours of your choice.

Greenvale Vineyard Harvest Festival- Celebrate the 20th annual harvest festival at Greenvale Vineyards with music, tractor rides, face painting, games, delicious wines and small food samplings from 1:00 – 4:00 PM.

Newport Restaurant Week- Newport Restaurant Week takes place every fall with more than 50 participating restaurants offering extraordinary two-course prix fixe lunches for $20, three-course prix fixe dinners for $35 and a three-course premier prix fixe dinner for $50. Our Fall Restaurant Week is November 1st – 10th, 2019.

“A Christmas Carol” at Trinity Rep- Celebrating 42 years at Trinity Rep, Rhode Island’s family holiday tradition brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Tiny Tim, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future to the stage in a glorious re-telling of the classic story that has delighted and inspired millions. Best availability in November. Buy early for best seats and prices.

