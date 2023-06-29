Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local activities and attractions!
Misquamicut Drive-in: The Misquamicut drive-in is back every night for the summer. $25 a car load.
Local Fireworks: Fireworks displays start up this weekend. Check out our full guide here!
July 4th Celebration Bristol: The celebration is underway with the concert series and carnival, with the parade and fireworks happening next week!
