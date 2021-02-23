Enjoy cozy cuisine in Chanler’s heated yurts

Like Scandinavia, Newport is known for its natural beauty and vast coastlines. The Chanler at Cliff Walk’s new outdoor heated yurts are inspired by the Scandinavian concept of Hygge. From the Norwegian word meaning “well being” and the feeling of coziness, they’ve created an experience to warm your belly, heart and soul. The Rhode Show has the chance to go check them out in person!
