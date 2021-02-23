Enjoy cozy cuisine in Chanler’s heated yurts

February is Black History Month and there's a great outdoor activity you can take part in to experience the rich history in Providence. Kristen Adamo from the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau shares the inspiration for creating Providence Walks: Early Black History Walking Tour, the collaboration need to pull it off, and some interesting facts about black history in RI.

A virtual map of the tour can be found here: https://www.goprovidence.com/things-to-do/providence-walking-tours/early-black-history-historic-walking-tour/early-black-history-walking-tour-map/