Enjoy chowder from various local restaurants

Join us for a 10 day adventure on the SouthCoast Chowderfest Road Show where over 20 local restaurants will compete for the highly coveted Chowder Cup! The SouthCoast Chowderfest Road Show will take place from Thursday, October 22th until Friday October 31st.

During this 10 day event with the purchase of a Chowderfest Passport Booklet you can visit participating restaurants during their regular business hours and receive a 2oz free sample of their Clam Chowder, Seafood Chowder, Signature Soup, and/or Kale Soup (depending on which category they have entered) with no purchase necessary! Then cast your vote online for who you think should be named the number one Chowder in the SouthCoast.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

