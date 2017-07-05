Enjoy cars, food, and music at Twin River

Megan McGuinness from Twin River Casino shares details on a few popular events in July.CAR-A-DAY GIVEAWAY IN JULY!

EARN: Saturday, July 1 – Monday, July 31

WIN: Every day in July! Sun. – Thurs. at 9pm, Fri. & Sat. at 11pm

You could win 1 of 31 cars in July!

Win a 2017 Hyundai Sonata SE or choose a cash prize option of $12,500!

Starting Saturday, July 1, all Twin River Rewards Club members will be eligible to receive one free entry into this promotion by simply inserting their Rewards Card into any one of our Promotion Kiosks or by actively using their Rewards Card at any eligible VLT. As an added bonus, all guests qualify for accelerated entry earnings so the more you play in July, the better chance you have to win!

On each drawing day, selected winners will have 10 minutes to report to either one of the two Players Club Booths to claim their prize!

Vehicles provided by Tarbox Hyundai of North Kingstown, RI.

———————————————————————————————————————————————–PROVIDENCE RESTAURANT WEEKS: JULY 9 – 22

Participating restaurants: Wicked Good Bar & Grill, Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse and Shipyard pub!