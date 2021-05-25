Elin Hilderbrand to visit RI for summer book event!

“Reading with Robin” is bringing the “queen of summer books” to Rhode Island to celebrate the return of summer! Join Elin Hilderbrand and Robin Kall June 1st at Brickley’s as they celebrate the release of Elin’s new book “Golden Girl”. Proceeds will benefit the “Breast Cancer Research Foundation”, and fans are asked to wear powder pink! Read along with The Rhode Show as we launch our book club “Rhode Show Reads X Reading With Robin”!
