Elin Hilderbrand to visit RI for summer book event!

Happening Here

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

“Reading with Robin” is bringing the “queen of summer books” to Rhode Island to celebrate the return of summer! Join Elin Hilderbrand and Robin Kall June 1st at Brickley’s as they celebrate the release of Elin’s new book “Golden Girl”. Proceeds will benefit the “Breast Cancer Research Foundation”, and fans are asked to wear powder pink! Read along with The Rhode Show as we launch our book club “Rhode Show Reads X Reading With Robin”!

Get tickets for event here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams