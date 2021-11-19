East Commerce Solutions hosts 8th Annual Turkey Run

The 8th Annual Turkey Run to deliver and feed over 10,000 people in need throughout our area. ECS will be donating turkeys and Thanksgiving baskets full of all the holiday trimmings to local non-profit organizations. This year, they will be providing over 2500 turkeys and baskets. CEO Ed Medeiros leads the gathering and distribution every year as well as provides the funding to make this happen. East Commerce Solutions employees and members from other local charities assist in the loading, transportation, and unloading of the baskets at each location.
