Don’t miss Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week Oct 3-6!

Rick Shad, Director of Operations-Audrain Automobile Museum and

Donald Osborne (from Jay Leno’s Garage)-Chairman of Newport Concours d’elegance Sunday at Breakers, stopped by The Rhode Show to discuss this upcoming event.

For tickets go to https://www.audrainconcours.com/buy-tickets

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

