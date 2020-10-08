Donate Blood & Save Lives

For the past 15 years Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation has been joining together for the annual Flames of Hope Weekend to celebrate and honor patients and survivors on their cancer journeys. This year, although they have to pivot because of COVID, it will be no different.

Illuminations Specific:• The illuminations of life event will take place in Slater Park in Pawtucket on October 3rd from 7pm to 9pm. We have a number of great sponsors that have helped us bring this event together including Riverhead Building Supply and our Founding Sponsors Gem Plumbing & Heating.• Visitors will embark on a journey, in the safety of their own vehicles, through stories of Hope, Faith, Strength, Courage and Determination.• All these words represent the many different paths our patients and survivors take while on their cancer journey.• The pathway will feature the beautiful choreography of The State Ballet of Rhode Island and will mix art, performance art, sound and vibrant lighting.