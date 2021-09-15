Details on the 12th Annual Fara 5K Race for Matt and Grace

The 12th Annual Fara 5K/Race for Matt and Grace is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at Rhode Island College.
WPRI 12’s Mike Montecalvo and Tony Petrarca will serve as the Emcees.
The event will raise money and awareness for Friedrichs Axatia Disease, a rare, debilitating neurological disease. Michael Crawley joined “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share details of this event, and why it has even more powerful meaning this year.
