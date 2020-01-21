DEM hosting winter wildlife education programs

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is hosting a children’s program on New England cottontail rabbits, a presentation on the history of bears in RI, and two family-friendly birding workshops this winter as part of its Wildlife Outreach Program . Mary Gannon, Wildlife Outreach Coordinator for the DEM, joins The Rhode Show with all the details!

