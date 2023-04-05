Wickford Village Association is proud to present Daffodil Days. April 13-16, plan to join us for a long weekend of fun that your #HappyPlace by the bay is famous for! Lori Lyons, owner of Beauty and the Bath and Julie Beebe, owner of Yes Gallery share the details!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.