Connecting through “Art for the People’s Park”

Celebrating art along with the beauty of Roger Williams Park, the “Art For The People’s Park” campaign has kicked off as the Roger Williams Park Conservancy teams up with the City of Providence for this positive endeavor. As we face challenging times during the COVID-19 era, the project hopes to help individuals re-connect with their neighbors in a creative way as we all continue do our part through Social Distancing and more.

The Conservancy’s Executive Director, Kevin Essington, joined us on the ‘The Rhode Show’ today with more details about the campaign which runs through December.

You can learn more: https://rwpconservancy.org/

