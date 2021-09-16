Comedian Ray Harrington stops by RI

Ray Harrington is an infectiously likable comedian who has performed from L.A. to London, England along with comedy clubs, festivals, and colleges across the country. Harrington has turned his awkward and un-led stumble into manhood into hilariously irreverent material and marvelous improvisational riffing that embraces the uncomfortable and the absurd with a smile.

Catch him at The Comedy Connection Sept 17-18.

Purchase tickets at https://www.ricomedyconnection.com/events/48588.