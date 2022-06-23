Jaime HURRICANE Clampitt and Juiseppe Cusumano two of the headline boxers in Friday nights main event at Ballys Twin River join us this morning to talk about the training and persistence needed to be a champion in any sport, ad how it is much more grueling in boxing.

