Christmas in the Village: Festival of Trees
Friday, December 9th – Sunday, December 11th, 2022
Friday, December 9th
The festivities start at 4:00 pm at the North Scituate Gazebo!
- Visit with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty and take a ride on Thomas the Train
- Festival of Trees Lighting Ceremony
- Wreath Decorating Contest-vote for your favorite
- Scituate Rotary Winter Farmer’s Market and vendor fair at N. Scituate Baptist Church
- Music at the Gazebo
- Take the Christmas Trolley to Shop at our Great Local Businesses Country Christmas
- Lighted Firetruck Parade throughout the town
- Children’s events at the North Scituate Elementary School
- Children’s Carnival at the Community House in North Scituate Village
- Indoor bazaar at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rt 6 North Scituate
- Food Trucks
- Stuff-a-Cruiser
Saturday, December 10th
- Find that perfect gift at one of our local shops
- Santa’s Breakfast at the North Scituate Fire Station from 8am until 11am
- Hope Library: Gingerbread house activity 11:00am to Noon, Storyteller 12:30pm to 1:30pm
- Live Christmas music and refreshments sponsored by the Situate Preservation Society at the N. Scituate Grange *39. 706 Old Hartford Pike, (Rt 101) N. Scituate 2pm to 4pm
- Frederickson Farm cookies and hot chocolate from noon to 3pm. Compliments of Frederickson Farm & Smoke and Squeal BBQ. Trees and wreaths will also be for sale.
- Concert at the North Scituate Congregational Church from 6pm to 8pm featuring Jesse Liam
- Indoor bazaar at Trinity Episcopal Church 9am to 4 pm.
Sunday, December 11th
- Concert at Scituate High School to honor our First Responders and the Military. Produced by Reggie Centracchio and hosted by Mike Montecalvo.
- Doors open at 1pm
- Featuring Kelley Lennon, The Rhode Island Wind Ensemble and a ceremony recognizing local citizens.
Follow them on Facebook at Scituate Business Association-RI or on the web www.sba-ri.com
