On October 23- Special Olympics RI is hosting Celebrate the Movement. President & CEO of Special Olympics Rhode Island, Edwin Pacheco and Captain Justin Dutra of Cranston PD discuss the event.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.