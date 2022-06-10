PVDFest is back! The free festival events are taking place in Downtown Providence through Sunday, June 12. After an unimaginable few years, artists and performers from around the corner and around the globe will reinvigorate and rebuild Providence’s world-renowned art and culture community and showcase the Creative Capital. The three days of PVDFest programming will culminate on Saturday, June 11 with live music, dance, food, and visual art installations that will transform downtown Providence.

Check out PVDFEST.COM for the full artist lineup, schedule and interactive map of the festival. And follow PVDFest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.