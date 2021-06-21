Celebrate our Independence with Billy Gilman

It’s been two decades since Billy Gilman‘s hit song “One Voice” topped the charts. Now, he’s re-released his single with Home Free to share his message once again. Billy talks about the 20th anniversary of his hit song, his work with the Ragged Impresarios, and a local show coming to the Misquamicut Drive-In on July 3.

Watch the re-released version of “One Voice” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgVoi3WDGcI

Purchase tickets (ONE PER CARLOAD) for Billy’s Drive-In concert here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/billy-gilman-the-ragged-impresarios-live-at-the-misquamicut-drive-in-tickets-153708631655

