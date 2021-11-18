Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with the Native American Arts Festival

The 11th Annual Native American Arts Festival is set for Sunday, November 21 at The Towers in Narragansett. Local Artist Deborah Spears Moorehead joined “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share the details. She also discussed her heritage and her work, which honors her Native American heritage. Watch the attached video to learn more.

The Native American Arts Festival will be held on Sunday, November 21 at the Towers in Narragansett from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Bring the whole family to support local Native American artists and businesses! There will be great artwork on display, as well as food, music, door prizes, demonstrations, kids activities, raffles, and more. Masks are required for attendees.