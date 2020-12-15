‘Buy Local RI’ supports small business

Rhode Island’s small businesses bracing for a long, cold winter got a spark of excitement when the state’s tourism regions announced a partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation and BankNewport to revive the Foundation’s iconic “Buy Local RI” campaign.

The effort is a partnership among the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Block Island Tourism Council, City of Warwick, Discover Newport, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), and South County Tourism Council, all of whom worked on developing the campaign.

For more information and to see a full list of businesses, visit BuyLocalRI.org

