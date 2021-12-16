Bruins alumni lace up for former NE Patriot Matt Light’s nonprofit

On Thursday morning, Brendan caught up with former New England Patriots star Matt Light about his next big charity event – the 7th Annual Bruins Alumni Charity Game at The Schneider Arena at Providence College on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. -4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students with a school, $10 for parents of youth hockey players, and free for children under twelve. Family packages are also available. Guests will have a chance to meet former Bruins, as well as some special celebrity guests.
For tickets, visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/oSZ/. For More information about the Light Foundation, go to www.mattlight72.com.
