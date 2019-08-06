Bringing Awareness to Alzheimer’s

Donna M. McGowan Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association, Rhode Island Chapter joined us today to talk about upcoming events.

One of the events is Coffee with Congress where you can share your experiences of Alzheimer’s disease with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation. You will learn about the National Alzheimer’s Plan and Federal legislation that will improve care and fund more research for Alzheimer’s disease. Also being discussed are regional community town hall events throughout the state to discuss related issues with the public, legislators, professionals and town and city officials as well as a preview to the Walks to End Alzheimer’s.

Visit our website at www.alz.org/ri for more information.

