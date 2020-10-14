Bring Your Own Blanket and dine outside!

BYOB has a new meaning in Providence: Bring Your Own Blanket! Diners are encouraged to bring their own blanket to participating restaurants so they can continue to support local businesses by dining outside. Monika Zuluaga shares information about the #BYOBlanket campaign.

Participating restaurants can be found here: https://www.rihospitality.org/RIHA-BYOBlanket

