The 4th edition of the PVD/RI Vegan Restaurant Week (VRW) is set for Friday, October 28 – Sunday, November 6, 2022. By popular demand, of both the restaurants and customers, VRW runs over 2 full weekends.

Created in 2019 by Chris Belanger (from Like No Udder,) and one of just a handful of such events in the country, VRW is a showcase of vegan dining options for all types of restaurants (30 at the current count) throughout the state.

Participating restaurants are free to offer a variety of vegan specials – from simple discounts, combos, pre-fixes or special menus/menu items. Restaurants are located throughout all corners of the state, from Westerly to Cumberland, and range from pop ups, cafes & fine dining to family restaurant chains. There’ll also be plenty of gluten free options!

Cultures and cuisines represented include: Indian, Soul Food, Jamaican, Greek, Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Juices, Health Food, American comfort food and plenty of desserts!

Our goal is to expand awareness – both for restaurateurs and diners… showing the public what is available right here in RI while also showing restaurants that there is growing demand for innovative, compassionate and healthier fare that goes beyond hummus and pasta primavera.

To find the current listing of participants check out: www.vegrestaurantweek.com