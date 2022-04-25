GFWC Women’s Club of South County is thrilled to welcome guests back *in person* to The 22nd Annual Book & Author Luncheon! On Wednesday, July 13, The Dunes Club in Narragansett (137 Boston Neck Road) will host the annual luncheon as guests listen to award winning authors speak about their books while supporting charitable organizations in South County.

Tickets go on sale at 6:00 am on May 13 on Eventbrite. The price is $75, half of which is tax deductible, and includes one free raffle ticket. Fabulous raffle baskets will be displayed – with a value of $200 or more, plus we will have a wine wall this year for the first time – each bottle will include a gift certificate (to a local shop or restaurant). The Book & Author is a very popular event so tickets should be ordered early – it sells out quickly, sometimes within a day. 100% of the net proceeds go to 501 © (3) nonprofit organizations in SC and to scholarships to women in need.

Authors:

Beatriz Williams: The Lost Summers of Newport: Being released in May – a novel set among the mansions, from the Gilded Age of the past to the present.





Jeanie Roland: The Perfect Caper, Home Cooking – an award-winning chef with a compilation of recipes from her restaurant in Punta Gorda, FL and her local restaurant, Ella’s Food and Drink in Westerly, RI (opened in 2012).





Susan Brescia, a local Artist presenting her book: The Year the World Stood Still. It chronicles the story of our times with her artistry and stories of Rhode Islander’s during a once in a lifetime pandemic. It resonates with kindness, hope, inspiration and resilience of the human spirit. It includes a section for the reader to write about her own story.



