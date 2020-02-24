Boogie down at the PPS Bash

Live Now
PPS Winter Bash returns
Spend your leap day boogieing like it’s 1979! The Providence Preservation Society is back with its annual winter bash, and this year’s theme is Studio 54! The Bash is being held at Bucklin Plaza featuring music, live entertainment and complimentary bites.  Event co-chairs Dennis DelSignore and Paul Carpentier share all the details! To learn more and purchase tickets visit PPSRI.org.

