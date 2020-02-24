Boogie down at the PPS Bash

Spend your leap day boogieing like it’s 1979! The Providence Preservation Society is back with its annual winter bash, and this year’s theme is Studio 54! The Bash is being held at Bucklin Plaza featuring music, live entertainment and complimentary bites. Event co-chairs Dennis DelSignore and Paul Carpentier share all the details! To learn more and purchase tickets visit PPSRI.org.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

