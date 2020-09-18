Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon discuss continuing the CVS Health Charity Classic tradition virtually

While there’s no CVS Health Charity Classic golf tournament this year due to COVID-19, it’s not stopping this local annual charitable event’s founders Billy Andrade and Brad Faxon from still making sure it still raises money for local charities just as they have been since 1999.

The CVS Health Charity Classic will hold a virtual event series this year, maintaining the mission of the Charity Classic to support nonprofit partners in Southern New England.

This September, members of the community will have the opportunity to lend direct support to the Charity Classic’s long tradition of giving back to the local community.

The virtual campaign will include donation opportunities, an exciting silent auction and a unique Crave RI celebration recognizing the strength of the area’s culinary community.

WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is proud annual media partner of this charitable local community event again this year.

RELATED: 22nd Annual CVS Health Charity Classic Announces Postponement | CVS Charity Classic donates $1 million to 86 local nonprofits | cvshealthcharityclassic.com

The CVS Health Charity Classic Virtual Auction For the first time ever, we are bringing the excitement of our silent auction into your homes and to your mobile devices. We invite you to support our mission of charitable giving by browsing and bidding on our wide selection of auction items, as well as donating directly to our charitable fundraising efforts. 100% of all proceeds from the auction and donations go directly to our charity partners. Keep up with us for real-time updates on every item. The auction will be live until Sunday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. VIRTUAL AUCTION & GIVING CENTER » BROWSE AUCTION ITEMS »

COMPLETE COVERAGE & EVENT INFO: CVS Health Charity Classic

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

