Learn about an amazing story of the son of a Rhode Island icon carving his own niche and creating his own legacy and by doing it in two sports, no less. Very admirable discipline and focus.

“Batman,” Balletto III, 27, is the oldest son of Gary “Tiger” Balletto, the former boxing champion who was paralyzed during an accident at his home in 2013. Balletto will be the highlight of the event at Mohegan Sun this Saturday evening.

