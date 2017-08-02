August’s Hot Happenings at Twin River

Meg McGuinness from Twin River fills us in on the what’s going on at Twin River during the month of August.MATCH YOUR NEW ENGLAND SLOT OFFER!FRIDAYS IN AUGUST! (4, 11, 18 & 25)

Every Friday in August, Twin River Casino will match your New England Casino Slot Offer valid that same day! Just bring in a hard copy of your casino mailer from any New England Casino and Twin River will MATCH IT, WITH UP TO $500 IN FREE SLOT PLAY! Redeem your offer match between 10am-10pm on AUGUST 4, 11, 18 & 25 at any Players Club Booth!GORDON LIGHTFOOTSat, Aug 5, 2017 8:00pm

After 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People” to name a few. But this year is special for the legendary artist, who has announced plans for a cross-country USA tour entitled “Gordon Lightfoot In Concert: The Legend Lives On…” The tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot’s own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career. Gordon returns to the Twin River Event Center on Saturday, August 5 at 8pm! Doors open at 7. All ages welcome. Tickets start at just $30!LIVE AT LIGHTHOUSE BAR THIS WEEKEND!Fri, Aug 4 @ 9pm – Blurred VisionSat, Aug 5 @ 9pm – Dezyne

Blurred Vision : Voted best band in RI five years in a row! This band knows how to get you on the dance floor and keep you there! You never know what to expect from this energetic, highly interactive, talented band. Not one to miss, always a favorite!

Dezyne has been performing for over twelve years throughout the New England area. The band is well known for their vast musical repertoire, powerful vocals, high energy choreography, wardrobe changes, and instrumental expertise. Dezyne showcases the unique talents and chemistry of eight gifted musicians in a review of classic popular music spanning the last sixty years.The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.