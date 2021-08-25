Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday he is asking Attorney General Peter Neronha to conduct an independent investigation into the actions of his chief of staff, Tony Silva, in connection with a controversial wetlands property in Cumberland.

"The governor requested the investigation out of an abundance of caution to provide full transparency and reassurance to the public and to ensure all information related to the application is brought forward," McKee's office said in a statement.