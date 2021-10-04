Audrain holds annual Motor Week!

Over the weekend Audrain Newport held its annual Concours & Motor Week! On Friday, “The Gathering” took place at the spectacular Rough Point in Newport! The Gathering is an exclusive lawn party at the iconic Rough Point, heiress Doris Duke’s former home. Tickets gain art collectors and motorsport enthusiasts access to rare collections of fine automobiles and motorcycles. Even Jay Leno made an appearance!

Over the weekend Audrain also hosted it Gala, as well as the Concours D’Elegance! Don’t miss all the fun at next year’s event!

