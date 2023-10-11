FireBall returns October 19, 2023 in honor of four exceptional community leaders: Barbara Papitto, the Honorable David N. Cicilline, Dr. Silas O. R. Pinto, and Umberto Crenca. The evening will kick off at 6:00 pm with a champagne toast for our VIP guests. The main event will begin at 7:30 pm and includes a seated dinner, an awards ceremony and opportunity to hear from the honorees, live performances and silent auction throughout the night, and a special Fund-A-Program drive to benefit WaterFire Providence’s educational programs.

Get tickets here!