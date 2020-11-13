Annual East Commerce Solutions’ Turkey Run

Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring local activities and events!

Read with Robin Author Event- RWR Presents an unprecedented 2 day event with THIRTY SIX authors, all with books coming out in 2021! Hear from your favorite authors and meet new favorites, too! We'll be hosting advanced reader copy giveaways both days, ALL DAY LONG! All author chats will be live and available to watch afterwards as well so you won't miss a thing!! This spectacular 2 day event is FREE and we are accepting donations on behalf of No Kid Hungry which we are proud to be supporting. All books pre-ordered via the RWR Bookshop will also benefit No Kid Hungry.