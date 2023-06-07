Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), including heart disease and stroke, is the leading cause of death and disability in the nation. In the United States, the first leading cause of death is heart disease and the third is stroke.

Martha Wofford, President and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island and American Heart Association 2023 Heart Walk Chair joined The Rhode Show to discuss why it’s so important to get involved.

To learn more, visit www.sneheartwalk.org