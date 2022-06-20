A Wish Come True is the oldest wish granting organization in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, granting 1700 wishes in 40 years. Their mission is to grant children, aged 3-18, suffering with a life threatening illness a magical wish. This October, they will host a 40th anniversary gala on October 8.

Today, Executive Director, Mary-Kate O’Leary and Board Member and B101 radio host, Kristin Lessard, joined us to share more information about this great organization.

There are many ways the community can help. You can make a referral of a child, attend an event, fund a wish or you can make a monthly recurring gift. All these things are a part of granting these wishes to the deserving kids.

For more info, please visit their website at awish.org.