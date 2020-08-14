A new way to experience the arts during the pandemic

The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence announce Decameron, Providence: New Stories for a New Era. A co-production between the two organizations and featuring dozens of performing artists and community groups over a two-week period, Decameron, Providence is inspired by the framing story of the 1352 classic by Giovanni Boccaccio — ten citizens of Florence gathering outdoors during the 1348 Bubonic Plague following best practise of the day of social distancing in isolation for 14 days — days spent relating wry stories about the state of the Florentine Republic and their changing world.