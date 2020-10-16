A Final Farewell for the PawSox

Happening Here

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

McCoy Stadium is celebrating a 50 year partnership with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2020. While their final season of baseball was cancelled this year due to Covid-19, fans have one more chance to say a final farewell to the beloved PawSox this weekend. Michaela Johnson was live at McCoy today to learn all about it.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams