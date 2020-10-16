A Final Farewell for the PawSox

McCoy Stadium is celebrating a 50 year partnership with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2020. While their final season of baseball was cancelled this year due to Covid-19, fans have one more chance to say a final farewell to the beloved PawSox this weekend. Michaela Johnson was live at McCoy today to learn all about it.





