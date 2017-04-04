Breaking News
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 12 percent of Rhode Islanders, 51,000 households, are food insecure, meaning they are often unsure where their next meal will come from due to lack of resources.

Ned Handy, President of Washington Trust, joined The Rhode Show today to tell us about  how they are helping out through their 17th Annual Washington Trust Peanut Butter Drive.

For more information, go to https://www.washtrust.com/WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

