Katie Greene from the One SouthCoast Chamber joins The Rhode Show to talk about Chowderfest! The 17th Annual Blount Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival returns Saturday, October 8th

Chowderfest will feature multiple restaurants from across the Southcoast region. Once again VIP tickets are available which feature 60 minute early admission. Special discount pricing for families – adult general admission tickets also available. Beer, cocktails and Mirasol’s coffee will be available.

See website for more details!

