Ashley Erling brings us "Eye on RI" featuring upcoming local events!

Yawgoo Valley Open- Rhode Island's only ski area has 12 trails, night skiing, snow tubing, pro shop, snow sports school and more! Ski Area is open daily, through late March and Snow Tubing Park opens through March, Friday through Sunday all winter long with extra hours available on holidays and school vacation weeks, weather permitting. Enjoy seven perfectly carved lanes with tow ropes- no skill necessary and the lift will even tow you back up to the top in your tube! Visit their daily report for sessions, hours and conditions.