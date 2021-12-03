‘Hamilton’ continues to wow audiences at PPAC

“Hamilton” is on stage now at the Providence Performing Arts Center, and “The Rhode Show” got the chance to be in the “Room Where It Happens”. We caught up with some of the show’s leading stars about the return to live theatre.

Don’t miss “Hamilton”, on stage now at PPAC through December 12. Click here to buy your tickets.

