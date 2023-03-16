At Rocky Hill Country Day School, their mission encourage students to become good global citizens and lifelong learners, guiding them as they strive for knowledge and self-awareness.

One way they are doing just that is through their ‘Hack For Global Good’ initiative where students collaborate to develop cutting-edge designs addressing health challenges in our community, our nation, and our world.

We recently dropped by during their hackathon to learn more about how it all works.

For additional info, visit: https://www.rockyhill.org/