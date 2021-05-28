Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty shares featured home

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty shares this desirable condominium overlooking the harbor with views of the Newport Bridge and it sparkling lights. Entry leads to living room and dining area with a wall of glass offering fantastic Newport vistas. Efficient kitchen, principal bedroom and full bath complete the first level. Upper level offers private bedroom and bath. This charming condo is sited on four beautifully landscaped acres including pool and tennis. All in an ideal location for walking to the harborfront, yacht clubs, restaurants and shops.
Find more information: https://www.gustavewhite.com/eng/sales/detail/336-l-614-kbev2f/35-chastellux-avenue-unit-k-newport-ri-02840
