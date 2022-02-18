A stunning home situated in the waterfront area of Portsmouth, this property has unobstructed water views from every room and was custom built. Located directly across the street from the neighborhood beach, at 130 Common Fence Boulevard, it features an elegant living room with a fireplace, and a large porch that overlooks West Passage and Mount Hope Bay. The first floor has a guest bedroom and bathroom, and just up the stairs on the second floor, there is a principal bedroom with a fireplace, an office space, and a large bathroom. There is also ample parking on the premises, including a two-car garage. Inquire about this listing today with Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Move beyond your expectations.

