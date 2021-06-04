Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Enjoy spectacular sunsets and water views from this impressive Easton’s Point residence.

Built in 2019, this home was thoughtfully designed with an open floor plan, perfect for entertaining.

You will love the high ceilings, natural sunlight, beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen, principal suite with water views, additional three guest bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, home gym (or office) on the lower level, double-stall garage, and a large deck to enjoy summer nights.

This home is turnkey and within walking distance to the beaches!

