It’s Friday and we had a full week at The Rhode Show with some amazing guests! We had some fun today with a game we like to play called, Guess the Guest! A few of our recent guests share a fun little fact about themselves and we have to guess which guest it is. We encourage you to play along with us!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.